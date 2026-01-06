Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Carvoeiro
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Carvoeiro, Portugal

villas
42
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$456,959
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go