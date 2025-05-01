Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Carvoeiro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Carvoeiro, Portugal

2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this apartment penthouse is a …
$2,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/11
Excellent investment opportunity for a 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms, partially renov…
$373,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go