Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Calheta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Calheta, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$818,599
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes