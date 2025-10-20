Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Calheta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Calheta, Portugal

villas
7
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
$641,655
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$874,985
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go