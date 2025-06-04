Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Braga
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Braga, Portugal

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Esposende, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this penthouse is a real gem of mo…
$2,86M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Braga, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go