Lands for sale in Braga, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
$669,555
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Unique opportunity: 4300 m² plot of land for sale in Machados, São Brás de Alportel. Quiet a…
$233,172
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Land with an area of 49300 m² available for sale in Machados, São Brás de Alportel. Ideal fo…
$233,172
Plot of land in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Magnificent plot for individual villa with a total area of land of 1763m2 and 500m2 of const…
$794,645
Plot of land in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Plot of land
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Plot with an approved project for a luxury 5 bedroom villa, in a prime area of Carvoeiro. Th…
$630,418
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
This plot in Boliqueime with 10.073sqm is about 15 minutes drive from the beach and Vilamour…
$2,68M
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
$175,758
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot with PIP for construction of villa with pool - Boliqueime Located 2 minutes by car fro…
$613,758
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Terreno com 7 252 m2 localizado em Sítio da Igreja (Almancil) Encontra-se inserido em zon…
$3,57M
Plot of land in Monchique, Portugal
Plot of land
Monchique, Portugal
Lovely land in Monchique mountains, with magnificent views facing south and west, with 1,6Hct
$62,742
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot for construction of 23 homes and a shop, with a view of the sea from the 3rd floo…
$1,59M
Plot of land in Portugal
Plot of land
Portugal
850 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila d…
$237,334
