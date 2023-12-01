Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Bensafrim e Barao de Sao Joao
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Bensafrim e Barao de Sao Joao, Portugal

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Bensafrim, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Bensafrim, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
€499,999
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bensafrim e Barao de Sao Joao, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir