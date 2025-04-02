Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Baixo Alentejo
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Baixo Alentejo, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 436 m² in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial property 436 m²
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 4
Located in Porto, in the Bonfim area, this wonderful 436.3 m2 Art Deco guesthouse is a charm…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Hotel 62 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 62 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 62 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$769,872
Leave a request
Revenue house 150 m² in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 150 m²
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
$564,259
Leave a request
Commercial property 150 m² in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial property 150 m²
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 150 m²
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
$623,993
Leave a request
Manufacture in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Unique opportunity: a factory in Almargens, São Brás de Alportel, with 9959 m² of land and 3…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Commercial property 60 m² in Algarve, Portugal
Commercial property 60 m²
Algarve, Portugal
Area 60 m²
For sale shop with three windows facing one of the main roads, located in Ed. Elite Residenc…
$268,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Commercial space in Quarteira in Quarteira, Portugal
Commercial space in Quarteira
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 490 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique business opportunity in Quarteira, less than 1 km from the beach and with stunning na…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Commercial property 5 972 m² in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial property 5 972 m²
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 5 972 m²
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
$8,00M
Leave a request
Established business 614 m² in Porto, Portugal
Established business 614 m²
Porto, Portugal
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 4
The 18th century manor house, with unique details and in good condition, is a real architect…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Investment 76 m² in Portugal
Investment 76 m²
Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
$418,513
Leave a request
Shop 383 m² in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Shop 383 m²
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
$727,991
Leave a request
Sale of a new hotel with an ocean view in Lourinha, Portugal
Sale of a new hotel with an ocean view
Lourinha, Portugal
Rooms 41
Area 8 075 m²
Number of floors 4
Discover this brand new establishment, composed of more than 41 apartments, ideally located …
$8,91M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes