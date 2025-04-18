Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Alvor, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Venteira, Amadora, with high quality finishes, equipped kitc…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of block C of a gated community next to…
$1,24M
1 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
$633,986
3 bedroom house in Boliqueime, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Single storey villa with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, fireplace and air conditio…
$736,510
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in a new building next to Arrábida ShoppingThe complex…
$283,135
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 95 sq. m., balcony of 29 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$554,945
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
This luxurious   apartment is located in the center of the Parques das Nac õ es exhibition a…
$667,477
3 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
T3 Apartment in a Gated Community, Located in the Center of Vilamoura. With a total area …
$771,684
2 bedroom house in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
If you are reading this text it means that you have thought about living in the centre of th…
$461,753
1 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
$612,853
Castle 10 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Castle 10 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
description A piece of Portuguese history can be yours! The Quinta do Relógio dates from…
$12,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Boliqueime, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
$3,82M
