Apartments for sale in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment for Sale - New Construction, Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal Apartment …
€485,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
4 Bedroom Apartment to Buy in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal New 4 bedroom apartment with …
€495,000
