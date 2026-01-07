Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Alpiarca
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Alpiarca, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Alpiarca, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Alpiarca, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
The property presents itself as a contemporary home with modern lines, designed with particu…
$644,430
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Blackoak
Languages
English, Portugues
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go