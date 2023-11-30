Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Alentejo Litoral
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
Apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
€315,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Setúbal, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Этот новый комплекс расположен в центре Грандолы, что обеспечивает жителям легкий доступ ко …
€290,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
€450,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
€420,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alentejo Litoral, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Jardins da Arrábida is a green oasis in the center of Setubal. A quiet and safe experience s…
€456,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Palmela, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€315,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
€349,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€280,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
€359,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has the vie…
€670,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
€645,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
€380,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
€230,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
€735,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…
€495,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir