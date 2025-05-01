Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Aguas Santas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aguas Santas, Portugal

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aguas Santas, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aguas Santas, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom flat in a gated community with 3 independent entrances and a privat…
$456,609
