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Villas for sale in Żyrardów County, Poland

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sokule, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sokule, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
VERY ELEGANT SINGLE-STORY HOUSE CLOSE TO THE FOREST Looking for peace, privacy and greene…
$421,082
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sokule, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sokule, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
VERY ELEGANT SINGLE-STORY HOUSE CLOSE TO THE FOREST If you are looking for a home in a pe…
$421,082
VAT
Leave a request
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