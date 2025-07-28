Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Zgierz County
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Zgierz County, Poland

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Glowno, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Glowno, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Discover the Comfort of Modern Life in the Progress Zone in Łódź! We invite you to get acqu…
$96,510
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zgierz County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go