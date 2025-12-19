Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Zgierz County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Zgierz County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sokolniki, Poland
2 room apartment
Sokolniki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
For rent an apartment of 65 m2 located in the heart of Łódź, in an excellent location – righ…
$698
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Zgierz, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Zgierz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
For rent a studio apartment with a separate bedroom, located on the 1st floor, in a beautifu…
$767
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go