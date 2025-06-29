Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Zgierz County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zgierz County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Sokolniki, Poland
UP UP
2 bedroom house
Sokolniki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Special occasion I have a 150 m2 bunk house for sale on a rectangular 990 m2 plot in a pictu…
$409,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zgierz County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go