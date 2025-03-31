Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Zduńska Wola County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zduńska Wola County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Zdunska Wola, Poland
3 room apartment
Zdunska Wola, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
For sale spacious apartment – ul. Stefana Jaracz 23, Łódź
$92,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Zdunska Wola, Poland
2 room apartment
Zdunska Wola, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an excellent location, ideal for those looking for opportu…
$76,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zduńska Wola County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes