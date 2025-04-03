Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Ząbkowice Śląskie County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ząbkowice Śląskie County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Srem, Poland
House
Srem, Poland
Area 73 m²
I invite you to read the attractive offer of a free-standing house located in the centre of …
$199,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ząbkowice Śląskie County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes