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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Zabki, Poland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zabki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
A cozy apartment in a new building completed in 2021. Located on the 2nd floor with a view o…
$167,093
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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