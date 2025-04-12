Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wolsztyn County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Wolsztyn County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Wolsztyn, Poland
House
Wolsztyn, Poland
Area 160 m²
Selling a 1979 house after renovation, on a plot of 831 m2 with a separate second plot for b…
$235,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Stary Widzim, Poland
House
Stary Widzim, Poland
Area 178 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a free-standing house with a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Wolsztyn County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes