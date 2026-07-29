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Apartments for sale in Wolsztyn County, Poland

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Oslonin, Poland
Apartment
Oslonin, Poland
Area 600 m²
The site in the heart of the forest, by Lake Wieleński
$50,458
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Obra, Poland
Apartment
Obra, Poland
Area 450 m²
For sale 2 plots in Obrze, each area of 450m2 Sites located in the picturesque village of Ob…
$60,276
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Stary Widzim, Poland
Apartment
Stary Widzim, Poland
Area 19 955 m²
For sale, development land for the construction of single-family houses
$418,508
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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