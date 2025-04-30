Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wołomin County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Wołomin County, Poland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Zabki, Poland
2 bedroom house
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
For rent: 3-room apartment in Ząbkach. Spacious, comfortable, new 3-room apartment with a t…
$1,161
per month
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
6 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Segment of a house in Marki, a town near Warsaw The whole house consists of 3 floors, the l…
$1,823
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
4 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
A segment is for rent in Marki (near Warsaw) in a beautiful location near a protected area. …
$1,723
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
