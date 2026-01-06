Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wołomin County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Wołomin County, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 722 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 1 722 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 722 m²
Floor 1/2
A detached house available for rent, suitable for commercial or business activities — ideal …
$2,724
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
