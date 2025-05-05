Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wieluń County
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Wieluń County, Poland

1 property total found
Shop 1 400 m² in Skomlin, Poland
Shop 1 400 m²
Skomlin, Poland
Area 1 400 m²
A refrigerator-freezer building with a maneuvering area and office space is for sale. The of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go