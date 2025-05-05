Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Wieluń County, Poland

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dabrowa, Poland
3 room apartment
Dabrowa, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
We invite you to take a look at our unique offer of selling an apartment located on the grou…
$124,410
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Skomlin, Poland
5 room apartment
Skomlin, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Two-pointed Green APARTMENT IN TOP MOCOTIC LOCATION
$1,29M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wielun, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31.18 m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
$91,128
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
