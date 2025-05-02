Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Rosnowo, Poland
Cottage 4 rooms
Rosnowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a unique house for sale in the picturesque village of Rosnowo. This 132 m2…
Price on request
Agency
Multiekspert
Languages
Polski
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$102,452
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
