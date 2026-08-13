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Houses for sale in Wejherowo County, Poland

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1 property total found
House in Linia, Poland
House
Linia, Poland
Area 156 m²
A free-standing house in Dąbrowka near Poznań – solid, family and with a beautiful garden
$407,770
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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