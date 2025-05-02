Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wejherowo County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wejherowo County, Poland

Rumia
10
Reda
3
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Wejherowo, Poland
Highlight Hot offer
2 bedroom apartment
Wejherowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
For Sale: 142 m² Apartment in a historic Villa A spacious 142 m² apartment located in a h…
$328,790
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Reda, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Reda, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room 2-level apartment with a large terrace and balcony for the family next to the forest …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Reda, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Reda, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
3-room apartment with a terrace and a garden for a family next to the forest and an incredib…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Reda, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Reda, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room 2-level apartment with a large terrace and balcony for the family next to the forest …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Rumia, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Rumia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The housing estate implemented by SP ó Derby Investments. Large distances between building…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Wejherowo County

apartments

Properties features in Wejherowo County, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go