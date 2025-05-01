Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw West County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Warsaw West County, Poland

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Office in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Office
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For rent two-storey office - service premises of 150 m2 in the center of Ożarow Mazowiecki.Y…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
Commercial property 200 m² in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Commercial property 200 m²
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Scars along the route, center of Babic. The office is in the complex of other commercial bui…
$2,601
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 2 228 m² in Bronisze, Poland
Commercial property 2 228 m²
Bronisze, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 228 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you the rental of a modern property with a total usable area of 2,228 m², which inc…
$20,755
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 537 m² in Lomianki, Poland
Commercial property 537 m²
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 537 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent a service-office-residential building with a usable area of ​​537m2 (including grou…
$5,182
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 400 m² in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Commercial property 400 m²
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
Blizne by the route, Babice center. The office is located in a complex of other commercial b…
$4,687
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go