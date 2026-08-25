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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, Poland

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Commercial property 46 m² in Olsztyn, Poland
Commercial property 46 m²
Olsztyn, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
I present to the functional lease, clear, bilateral, well-maintained 2-room apartment with s…
$623
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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