Houses for sale in Wągrowiec County, Poland

3 properties total found
House in Popowo Koscielne, Poland
House
Popowo Koscielne, Poland
Area 154 m²
Imagine a place where space, silence and idyllic climate combine with modern comfort. Such a…
$153,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Wapno, Poland
House
Wapno, Poland
Area 170 m²
Sell a single-family house freestanding along with a free-standing farm building
$141,814
House in Kobylec, Poland
House
Kobylec, Poland
Area 119 m²
LOW PRICE!!!
Price on request
Properties features in Wągrowiec County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
