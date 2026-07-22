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  3. Wągrowiec County
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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Wągrowiec County, Poland

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1 property total found
Shop 800 m² in Wagrowiec, Poland
Shop 800 m²
Wagrowiec, Poland
Area 800 m²
Unique investment opportunity – spacious building for any arrangement!
$316,144
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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