Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wągrowiec County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wągrowiec County, Poland

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Wagrowiec, Poland
3 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
See settlement during Open Day – March 22 from 11 to 14
$101,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Popowo Koscielne, Poland
House
Popowo Koscielne, Poland
Area 154 m²
Imagine a place where space, silence and idyllic climate combine with modern comfort. Such a…
$153,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Wagrowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
March 22, 11-14, we invite you to open day!
$71,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Kobylec, Poland
2 room apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Apartment for sale in Wągrowiec, for single, family or under investment. I invite you to rea…
$85,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Wapno, Poland
House
Wapno, Poland
Area 170 m²
Sell a single-family house freestanding along with a free-standing farm building
$141,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Kobylec, Poland
House
Kobylec, Poland
Area 119 m²
LOW PRICE!!!
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Wągrowiec County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes