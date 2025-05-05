Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Turek County, Poland

House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 128 m²
The forest is an intimate settlement of 12 single-family cottages, located in the picturesqu…
$153,201
House in Dziadowice Folwark, Poland
House
Dziadowice Folwark, Poland
Area 140 m²
Your dream home – quality, comfort and proximity to nature
$243,009
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 240 m²
Feel free to buy a well located house in the heart of the city!
$179,616
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 200 m²
House with garden and 2 garages in a quiet area! Functional, spacious and at an excellent price!
$139,994
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 188 m²
I present for sale a spacious, two-storey free-standing house with a floor area of 187.5 m2,…
$184,729
Properties features in Turek County, Poland

