Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Turek County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Turek County, Poland

Turek
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Skeczniew, Poland
3 room apartment
Skeczniew, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
We offer for sale a 3-bedroom, cozy apartment with an area of 59 sqm, located on the 2nd flo…
$59,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Turek, Poland
Apartment
Turek, Poland
Area 156 m²
Sell a unique private house in a picturesque location near the border of Turku!
$113,580
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We invite you to purchase a charming 49.5 m2 apartment in the most desired location – on the…
$71,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Milaczewek, Poland
Apartment
Milaczewek, Poland
Area 109 m²
Imagine the morning – you open a window in your bedroom, you feel a fresh smell of grass and…
$169,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment 3 bedroom, for renovation close to; nursery, indoor swimming pool,
$83,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Turek, Poland
2 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Looking for an affordable apartment in an excellent location? You've got it! The brick block…
$44,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Turek County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go