Residential properties for sale in Turek County, Poland

House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 128 m²
The forest is an intimate settlement of 12 single-family cottages, located in the picturesqu…
$153,201
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Skeczniew, Poland
3 room apartment
Skeczniew, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
We offer for sale a 3-bedroom, cozy apartment with an area of 59 sqm, located on the 2nd flo…
$59,527
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Dziadowice Folwark, Poland
House
Dziadowice Folwark, Poland
Area 140 m²
Your dream home – quality, comfort and proximity to nature
$243,009
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 240 m²
Feel free to buy a well located house in the heart of the city!
$179,616
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Turek, Poland
Apartment
Turek, Poland
Area 156 m²
Sell a unique private house in a picturesque location near the border of Turku!
$113,580
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We invite you to purchase a charming 49.5 m2 apartment in the most desired location – on the…
$71,318
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 200 m²
House with garden and 2 garages in a quiet area! Functional, spacious and at an excellent price!
$139,994
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Milaczewek, Poland
Apartment
Milaczewek, Poland
Area 109 m²
Imagine the morning – you open a window in your bedroom, you feel a fresh smell of grass and…
$169,050
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 188 m²
I present for sale a spacious, two-storey free-standing house with a floor area of 187.5 m2,…
$184,729
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment 3 bedroom, for renovation close to; nursery, indoor swimming pool,
$83,204
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Turek, Poland
2 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Looking for an affordable apartment in an excellent location? You've got it! The brick block…
$44,640
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Property types in Turek County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Turek County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
