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Monthly rent of mountain view commercial properties in Toruń County, Poland

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7 properties total found
Commercial property 1 359 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 359 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 359 m²
Floor 11/11
The office building is located near Plac Zawiszy, on the capital's main thoroughfare, Aleje …
$23,448
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 490 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 490 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 490 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern complex consisting of office buildings surrounded by a spacious park with a pond. G…
$27,239
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 150 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 150 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 150 m²
Premises for rent in Rembertów, Warsaw. Key features of the property: Valid pharmacy licens…
$1,987
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Commercial property 1 024 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 024 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 024 m²
Floor 8/11
Equator II is the second of four buildings in the Equator Office complex. Its location on on…
$19,577
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
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Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 318 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 318 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 318 m²
Floor 1/11
A modern complex consisting of three office buildings. The high standard of finish guarantee…
$27,202
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious premises in a well-known office and commercial complex. The premises can be used fo…
$19,553
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 400 m² in Mierzynek, Poland
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Mierzynek, Poland
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 7/11
An office and residential building located on the border of the Śródmieście district, right …
$15,751
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in Toruń County, Poland

with Garage
with Sea view
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