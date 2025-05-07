Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Tomaszów Mazowiecki County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Tomaszów Mazowiecki County, Poland

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio apartment of 35m2 with a bed behind the wal…
$582
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio with an area of ​​35m2 with a bed in the CE…
$582
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go