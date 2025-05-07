Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tomaszów Mazowiecki County, Poland

9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
For rent a 3-room apartment with an area of ​​56m2, located on the ground floor of a new inv…
$982
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A 3-room apartment for rent with an area of ​​70 m2, located on the ground floor of the CENT…
$1,035
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
An apartment in the center, a minute from the Łódź Fabryczna station. Very close to Piotrkow…
$714
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio apartment of 35m2 with a bed. It is fully…
$555
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio apartment of 35m2 with a bed behind the wal…
$582
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious studio with an area of ​​35m2 with a bed in the CE…
$582
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
For rent a stylish and very spacious studio on 7th floor with an area of ​​approx.34m2 in th…
$582
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer a new, stylish and very spacious 2-room apartment with an area of ​​47m2 on the fif…
$740
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A new, beautiful, 2 rooms apartment for rent in Lodz in new apartment building ‘Central Park…
$767
per month
