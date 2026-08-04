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Residential properties for sale in Tomaszów Mazowiecki County, Poland

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
For sale 3-room apartment of 46 m2, located on the 3rd floor in a well-maintained block in Ł…
$88,058
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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Русский, Polski
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