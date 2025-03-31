Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Tczew County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tczew County, Poland

gmina Tczew
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Rokitki, Poland
2 room apartment
Rokitki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
The description of the investment osiedle kociewskie III is a modern complex of 3 building…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Rokitki, Poland
2 room apartment
Rokitki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
The description of the investment osiedle kociewskie III is a modern complex of 3 building…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Rokitki, Poland
2 room apartment
Rokitki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
The description of the investment osiedle kociewskie III is a modern complex of 3 building…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Property types in Tczew County

apartments

Properties features in Tczew County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
