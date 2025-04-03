Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tatra County, Poland

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Koscielisko, Poland
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
Villa 4 bedrooms with Mountain view, with Panoramic view, with Nature view in Zakopane, Poland
Zakopane, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO STYLISH PROPERTY WITH A VIE…
$948,196
