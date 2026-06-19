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Houses for sale in Tatra County, Poland

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Dzianisz, Poland
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2 bedroom house
Dzianisz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a unique investment property located in Dzianisz (Gmina Kościelisko) – a modern cot…
$591,031
VAT
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zakopane, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zakopane, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO STYLISH PROPERTY WITH A VIE…
$1,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Koscielisko, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koscielisko, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
UNIQUE HOUSE FROM 1934 ON THE BORDER OF ZAKOPANE AND KOŚCIELISKO - STYLISH PROPERTY WITH GIE…
$948,196
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Value OneValue One
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Properties features in Tatra County, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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