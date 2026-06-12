Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Tarnowskie Góry County
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Tarnowskie Góry County, Poland

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Naklo Slaskie, Poland
UP UP
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Naklo Slaskie, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
More photos at www.zalewchechlo.com.pl. Tel. +48507081741
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go