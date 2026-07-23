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Apartments for sale in Tarnobrzeg County, Poland

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3 room apartment in Grebow, Poland
3 room apartment
Grebow, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
A unique, cozy apartment for sale with an area of ​​60.2 m², located in a quiet and green ar…
$184,154
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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