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Сommercial property in Szamotuly, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 90 m² in Szamotuly, Poland
Commercial property 90 m²
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Exceptional, spacious 90 m2 apartment with a large terrace and garage – Szamotuły, ul. Milit…
$157,708
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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