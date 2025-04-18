Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Swarzedz
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Swarzedz, Poland

3 properties total found
Apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
Apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Area 157 m²
The object of the offer is an office building with a usable area of 156,67 sqm located on th…
$3,455
per month
Apartment in Paczkowo, Poland
Apartment
Paczkowo, Poland
Area 300 m²
For rent all property in high standard, intended for hire of employees. The ideal offer for …
$3,455
per month
Apartment in Kruszewnia, Poland
Apartment
Kruszewnia, Poland
Area 36 m²
Services facility 35,62 m2 for rent – new investment at Średzka Street in Kruszewni
$946
per month
