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Residential properties for sale in Suwałki County, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Kruszki, Poland
Apartment
Kruszki, Poland
Area 5 382 m²
NEW PRICE!!!
$67,067
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Properties features in Suwałki County, Poland

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