Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Strzelin County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Strzelin County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Mnikow, Poland
Apartment
Mnikow, Poland
Number of floors 2
Description of property An intimate investment in Mników, ho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Strzelin County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes